

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to divest its 36.5 percent stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for $13.0 billion. Novartis said the sale will enable it to further focus on the development and growth of its core businesses.



The joint venture was formed in 2015 as part of Novartis' portfolio transformation, which comprised a three-part inter-conditional transaction with GSK, including the combination of the Novartis Over-the-Counter (OTC) business with the GSK consumer healthcare business into the existing JV.



