

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is considering candidates to potentially replace Chief Executive Officer John Cryan amid heightened tensions between him and Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner, the Times of London reported.



The report said that the bank approached Richard Gnodde, the head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s international operations, but he's thought to have spurned the overture.



Deutsche Bank also considered UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier and Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters, the report said.



Disagreement between Cryan, 57, and Achleitner, 61, has flared over strategy, with the CEO and Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke pushing for a more radical restructuring of businesses including the investment bank, the report said.



