

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits grew strongly in the first two months of the year, but the pace of growth eased from last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Industrial profits advanced 16.1 percent year-over-year in the January to February period. However, the rate of earnings growth decelerated markedly from a 31.5 percent jump in the same period of 2017.



Earnings at state-owned firms surged 29.6 percent during the period and private firm's profits registered an increase of 10.0 percent.



