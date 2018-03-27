One Media iP Group Plc - AGM Statement

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group" or the "Company")

AGM Statement

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital and technical media content provider, which consolidates, exploits and monetises intellectual property rights around music and video, announces that at today's Annual General Meeting, Michael Infante, Chairman for the Meeting, will make the following statement:

Chairman's statement:

"I am delighted to be standing in front of you all today presenting improved results compared to last year. Revenues were up 14% from £2.0m (2016) to £2.3m and the profit increased to £0.3m. Our EBITDA reflects this recovery at over £0.5m and cash balances have improved to just under £0.4m and have further increased post period end.

"A year ago I reiterated my confidence in streaming and that of the music industry at large and this has proven to be key in our corporate financial turnaround. As consumers continue to change their music buying habits, and embrace the streaming services provided by the major streaming sites such as Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon, devices like the Amazon Echo (Alexa) or Google's Home, provide a brand new experience in daily audio consumption and are providing another rapid paradigm shift in subscription funded listening.These devices completely liberate our music libraries and really integrate them into our surroundings making music once again an amplified sound-sharing exchange, as opposed to a personal headphone experience.

"This technology-led evolution will ensure that the industry will reap the benefits and enjoy sustained long-term growth.It also amplifies our mission statement that 'content is still king' and that device ingenuity and creativity requires a mixed offering of content (nostalgic and contemporary) to provide to its exacting and varied consumers of all demographics.

"Operationally, we have seen major advances as we aligned ourselves with the predicted growth path of the music and video industry over the next five years. Our core business is still audio based but as we grow we can fully expect to see an increase in revenues coming from a proactive sales initiative from the Group's video library into emerging territories such as Russia, India and China. Our Men & Motors back catalogue and newly formatted show initiative has found a partnership with industry specialists Global Genesis Group, a TV & Film distributor based in North America, who are tasked with finding the sponsorship and broadcasters for a new Men & Motors show format developed in the UK.

"Our in-house built proprietary software, TCAT signed its first major record industry distributor. The service is still in its early days and development continues on this unique software music copyright discovery tool. The Group has resourced its technical team with additional in-house software developers to underpin the growth of the program.Post year-end we were pleased to announce that TCAT had signed an additional international major record label and that the service has now commenced.

"Finally, I cannot fail to mention the proposed appointments of investors Lord Michael Grade and Ivan Dunleavy to our board of directors. Both bring with them a wealth of experience and City support.

"I said last year that 2018/9 was going to be a turnaround year for the Group, I can say that as the repositioning of the Group continues, the real corporate initiatives are only just beginning. As confidence returns into our sector we anticipate further acquisitions in keeping with our original buy and build strategy. Music, video and publishing opportunities, will all be on our radar.'

Based at Pinewood Studios, One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and/or controller of rights within the digital arena concerning music, video and digital distribution. It is a B2B (business-to-business) operation, that is consumer led which looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000 music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling its content for download, streaming and sub licensing through over 600 digital music and video stores worldwide.

The Group has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music & video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, including pop, rock, reggae, R&B, children's music, karaoke, jazz, soul, blues, rap, hip-hop, gospel and world-music, plus stand-up comedy and spoken-word. In July 2014 the Group acquired, for a consideration of USD$1.6m, the Point Classics classical music library bringing the number to over 10,000 classical tracks now available to the Group for exploitation. The Group owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising over 3,500 shows, Men & Motors is available for viewing on the Group's YouTube Channel.

Recently the Group has developed a content discovery and policing software service, 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT), as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artists and tracks on legitimate digital stores.One Media has been previously eligible for Enterprise Investment Schemes ("EIS") and Venture Capital Trusts ("VCT").