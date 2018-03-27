PENDRAGON PLC - Directorate Change

Pendragon PLC ("Pendragon')

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director of Pendragon

Pendragon has completed its external search for an additional independent non-executive director, and is pleased to announce that Mr Mike Wright has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, to take office on 2 May 2018. Mr Wright will serve on the Company's Nomination Committee and Audit Committee, and will assume the chair of the Company's Remuneration Committee.

Mr Wright joins following an executive career in the international automotive sector, including senior roles at Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and BMW. In addition to his extensive executive experience, he is involved with a number of government related initiatives, as well as activities spanning education, sport and the arts.

Welcoming Mike Wright to the board, Pendragon's Chairman, Chris Chambers said: "I am delighted that Mike has agreed to join our board. Mike's extensive experience in automotive sector management will further strengthen our board as we continue to accelerate the transformation of our business and progress towards achieving our strategic objectives. Mike's sector expertise will bring further depth and specialist knowledge to our board'.

