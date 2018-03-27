MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 26
John Menzies plc
(the "Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
27 March 2018
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
Bonus Share Plan ("BSP')
Under the terms of the Company's annual bonus scheme, each Executive Director is required to acquire ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares') with 20% of the total value of the bonus awarded to them.
Accordingly, on 26 March 2018, and pursuant to the rules of the Company's BSP, each of the undernoted PDMRs was notified of the number of Ordinary Shares acquired by them under the 2017 BSP ("BSP Awards').
Satisfaction of the BSP Awards will take place in accordance with the rules of the BSP.
Name
Share price
Number of Ordinary Shares
Total shareholding
following satisfaction of BSP Award
Forsyth Black
627p
5,562
64,275
Giles Wilson
627p
5,384
45,384
John Geddes
627p
4,141
40,008
The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Forsyth Black
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
5,562
627 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
5,384
627 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
4,141
627 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
