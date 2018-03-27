MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company')



Director/PDMR Shareholding

27 March 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

Bonus Share Plan ("BSP')

Under the terms of the Company's annual bonus scheme, each Executive Director is required to acquire ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares') with 20% of the total value of the bonus awarded to them.

Accordingly, on 26 March 2018, and pursuant to the rules of the Company's BSP, each of the undernoted PDMRs was notified of the number of Ordinary Shares acquired by them under the 2017 BSP ("BSP Awards').

Satisfaction of the BSP Awards will take place in accordance with the rules of the BSP.



Name

Share price

Number of Ordinary Shares

Total shareholding

following satisfaction of BSP Award

Forsyth Black

627p

5,562

64,275

Giles Wilson

627p

5,384

45,384

John Geddes

627p

4,141

40,008

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Forsyth Black 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB00BZB22D68 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) BSP 627 pence 5,562 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price





5,562

627 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB00BZB22D68 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) BSP 627 pence 5,384 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price





5,384

627 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB00BZB22D68 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) BSP 627 pence 4,141 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price





4,141

627 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

For further information please contact: