Telekom and Fleet Complete Partner to Bring the Broadest Connected Vehicle Platform to Germany

Telekom is committed to bringing the widest range of telematics solutions to fleet-owning businesses by partnering with a top global player, Fleet Complete

Telekom, the largest telecommunications provider in Europe, and Fleet Complete, the fastest-growing IoT solutions provider in the connected commercial vehicle space, are officially announcing their partnership in Germany. Bringing future-proof technology to German fleet owners, this partnership will provide the largest portfolio of telematics solutions with cloud connectivity to manage vehicles, mobile assets and in-field workers in one integrated platform.

Commercial fleets are an integral part of the German economy, accounting for over 5 million commercial vehicles in a €250 billion industry. About 10 percent of the annual GDP is spent on the construction sector alone, comprising over 74,000 companies, particularly in the trade services sector. With continuous growth in the industry, high-volume fleet operations require greater efficiencies and more advanced telematics technologies that can guarantee high-speed reaction time anywhere at any moment.

Leveraging Fleet Complete's industry-leading technology, Telekom will be able to help resolve the unique business challenges of the German commercial transportation sector by delivering high-speed mobile connectivity to an integrated end-to-end IoT solutions platform. It will cover fleets of all sizes, in any industry, and with any vehicle type, helping small-to-medium and large businesses improve operational efficiencies, increase safety, reduce total cost of ownership, and boost their bottom line.

Fleet Complete was the partner of choice for Telekom due to its unique business strategy and international success in the connected vehicle space. The company's global presence and vast experience in working with large mobile carriers has allowed Fleet Complete to hone in on market-specific needs and develop a truly world-class platform. Fleet Complete solutions have already permeated North American, Australian and European markets, including Benelux, Austria, Scandinavia and the Baltics. Finally, entering Germany, Telekom and Fleet Complete will be one of the most prominent telematics providers in Europe, bringing clients the reliability of one of Europe's largest mobile carriers together with industry-leading fleet management solutions.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Telekom, as it represents a significant milestone for Fleet Complete in its European market penetration," says Tony Lourakis, Founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "The German market is brimming with opportunities in the commercial fleet sector and, by partnering with one of the best telecommunications networks in Europe, we will be able to address local market needs and bring the widest scope of solutions for connected commercial vehicles."

"We are excited to work with Fleet Complete, who have tremendous experience selling with mobile carriers around the world," says Dennis Nikles of Telekom. "Our goal is to help our customers become even more successful in their business and, now, we're able to offer a comprehensive fleet management platform that is as flexible as our customers' needs. Supported by the network and infrastructure of Telekom, our clients will be able to provide even better services to their own customer base."

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Completeis a leading global IoT provider of mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 400,000 subscribers and over 30,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

