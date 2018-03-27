William Paus appointed co-head of LC&FI division Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg will leave SEB

William Paus, Head of SEB in Norway since 2010, has been appointed Executive Vice President and member of the SEB Group Executive Committee as of 1 April 2018. William will join Joachim Alpen in co-heading the division Large Corporates & Financial Institutions.

William Paus joined SEB in 1992 and has held numerous positions within the Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division in Norway, Germany and Singapore. He has been an adjunct member of the Group Executive Committee since 2011 and holds a Master of Science, Economics from Mannheim University in Germany.

John Turesson, currently head of Large Corporates Coverage in SEB in Norway, has been appointed new Head of SEB in Norway and adjunct member of the Group Executive Committee as of 1 April 2018. John joined SEB in 2006 and has since then worked within areas as investment banking and asset and export finance. He holds a Master of Business and Economics from BI Norwegian Business School.

"Our Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division is at the core of SEB and accounts for more than 40 per cent of SEB's operating income. It is also our most complex division in terms of the wide geographical scope and changing business and regulatory demands. Corporate and investment banking is undergoing rapid change and with Joachim and William as co-heads we will continue to focus on speeding up our growth and transformation agenda within the division", says President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

"I am also glad to announce the appointment of John Turesson as new country head in Norway, our second largest market after Sweden. Both John and William are true customer centric bankers and acknowledged leaders who build strong teams. I look forward to working more closely with them both, "Johan Torgeby continues.

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, head of Group Marketing & Corporate Communication, who has been with SEB for 28 years, has decided to leave SEB to join Investor AB as Head of Corporate Relations, Sustainability and Communications. Viveka will remain with SEB until September 2018 and the process of finding her replacement has now been initiated.

"Viveka is a much liked colleague and team player and has served SEB in many different roles. For the past ten years she has successfully strengthened SEB's brand and internal and external communication. We wish her all the best at her new role at Investor", says Johan Torgeby

For further information, please contact

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication,

+46-70-550 3500 viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se (mailto:viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se)

Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations,

+46-73-521 0266 jonas.soderberg@seb.se (mailto:jonas.soderberg@seb.se)

