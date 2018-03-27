

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) Tuesday said it expects 2018 to be challenging and projects consolidated sales of 2.4 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 4 percent to 5 percent.



In fiscal 2017, the company confirmed its sales of 3.08 billion euros, lower than last year's 3.39 billion euros. EBITDA margin was 7.9%, down from 8.4% a year ago.



Turning to 2018, the company expects order intake to be spurred by the new N149/4.0-4.5 and AW 140/3000 products which were launched in the summer 2017.



In addition, the company forecasts an improvement in its working capital ratio to less than five percent and is budgeting capital spending of around EUR 110 million. This will particularly be for product enhancements and sustained reductions in the cost of energy.



