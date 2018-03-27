Jackpotjoy PLC announces Grant of mirror award relating to LTIP

Grant of mirror award relating to LTIP

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that, on 26 March 2018, the Company granted a mirror award relating to the notional cash value of 57,435 ordinary shares to Irina Cornides, CEO of the Jackpotjoy division. This mirror award has been granted in exchange for the award over 57,435 ordinary shares granted to Ms. Cornides under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") on 24 May 2017. The mirror award is on the same commercial terms as the award under the LTIP (including performance condition, vesting period and holding period), save that it may be settled in cash only. The LTIP award has been replaced by the mirror award to reflect Ms. Cornides' status as a consultant.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with her a) Name Irina Cornides 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR b) Initial notification / amendment 26 March 2018 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Jackpotjoy plc b) LEI 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Mirror award over Ordinary shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of mirror award relating to ordinary shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil cost award over 57,435 ordinary shares in the Company e) Aggregated information N/A f) Date of the transaction 26 March 2018 (UK) g) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:

Jackpotjoy plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

+44 (0) 7812 142118

jason.holden@jpj.com

Jackpotjoy Group

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 (0) 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

jackpotjoy@finsbury.com

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy PLC via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange