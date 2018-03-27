

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis releases German import price index for February. The index is forecast to fall 0.3 percent on month, compared to a 0.5 percent rise in January.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While the euro held steady against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 131.51 against the yen, 1.1764 against the franc, 0.8748 against the pound and 1.2448 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



