Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')



Summit Therapeutics Announces a Proposed Placing to Raise up to £15.0 Million



Oxford, UK, 27 March 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces a proposed placing of up to 8,333,333 new ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company (the 'Placing Shares') to raise gross proceeds of up to £15.0 million, before expenses, for the Company (the 'Placing'). It is intended that the price at which the Placing Shares are to be issued ('Placing Price') will be 180 pence per Placing Share. The Placing Shares will be issued on a non- pre-emptive basis, within the Company's existing share allotment authorities, to existing and new investors.



Highlights



* The Placing Price of 180 pence per Placing Share represents a discount of 5.3% to the closing mid-market price on 26 March 2018 of 190 pence per Ordinary Share. * The maximum number of Placing Shares, if issued, will represent approximately 10.2% of the Company's number of issued shares as enlarged by the Placing. * The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Placing to:



* accelerate preparatory activities for a placebo controlled clinical trial for ezutromid, and for a potential regulatory filing of ezutromid based on the 48-week results from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial called PhaseOut DMD; * continue development of the Company's utrophin modulator and infectious disease pipeline activities; and * support initiation of the Phase 3 clinical trials of ridinilazole for C. difficile infection ('CDI') that are planned to commence in Q1 2019. * The Placing will be conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the 'Bookbuild') which will be launched immediately following this Announcement in accordance with the Terms and Conditions set out in Appendix II. * The Placing, which is not underwritten, is within the Company's existing share allotment authorities granted at its prior annual general meeting. * The Placing Shares are being offered and are being sold outside the United States in an offshore transaction pursuant to Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933. * Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited ('Panmure Gordon') and Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP (together with its affiliates, 'N+1 Singer') are acting as Joint Brokers and Joint Bookrunners to the Company in relation to the Placing. Cairn Financial LLP ('Cairn') is acting as Nominated Adviser to the Company.



Glyn Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Summit, commented: 'Summit recently announced positive interim 24-week data from our PhaseOut DMD clinical trial which showed that ezutromid significantly reduced muscle damage and inflammation in patients with DMD. We look forward to the full 48-week trial data in the third quarter of 2018 which could further support the disease modifying potential of ezutromid as a treatment for all patients with DMD.'



'The funds from this placing will provide us clinical and regulatory flexibility as we seek to rapidly advance ezutromid and bring this potentially transformational therapy to patients as quickly as possible.'



Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications in rare and infectious diseases for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy ('DMD') and the infectious disease C. difficile infection ('CDI').



DMD



DMD is a progressive muscle wasting disease that affects around 50,000 boys and young men in the developed world. The disease is caused by different genetic faults in the gene that encodes dystrophin, a protein that is essential for the healthy function of all muscles. There is currently no cure for DMD and life expectancy is into the late twenties. Utrophin protein is structurally and functionally similar to dystrophin. In preclinical studies, the continued expression of utrophin had a meaningful, positive effect on muscle performance.



Summit believes that utrophin modulation has the potential to slow down or even stop the progression of DMD in all patients with the disease, regardless of their underlying dystrophin gene mutation. Summit also believes that utrophin modulation could potentially be complementary to other therapeutic approaches for DMD.



The Company's lead utrophin modulator, ezutromid, is an orally administered, small molecule. In January and February 2018, Summit announced positive 24-week interim results from its open-label Phase 2 proof of concept trial called PhaseOut DMD.



The key findings from PhaseOut DMD after 24-weeks of ezutromid treatment were as follows:



* Stabilisation of muscle membranes: Background levels of utrophin are high in patients with DMD as their muscle fibres undergo a continuous cycle of damage and repair. Utrophin protein is produced during the initial stage of muscle repair, but its production is naturally switched off as muscle fibres mature. The 24-week date showed that ezutromid maintained utrophin expression in patients, with a mean increase in utrophin of 7% observed in muscle biopsies as compared to baseline (n=18). * Meaningful decrease in muscle damage: Developmental myosin is a biomarker of muscle damage, with higher levels of developmental myosin shown to correlate with increased muscular dystrophy disease severity. After 24-weeks of ezutromid treatment, a statistical and meaningful decrease in developmental myosin of 23% was observed in muscle biopsies as compared to baseline (11.37% to 8.76%, 95% CI, -4.33, -0.90). * Decrease in muscle inflammation: Magnetic resonance spectroscopy transverse relaxation time T2 ('MRS-T2') is a quantitative measure of muscle inflammation. MRS-T2 increases over time in patients with DMD, with natural history data demonstrating a correlation between increasing MRS-T2 and loss of functional ability. At 24-weeks of ezutromid treatment, a decrease in inflammation was measured by MRS-T2 in the soleus (calf) and vastus lateralis (thigh) muscles of treated patients. The MRS-T2 reduction from baseline in the soleus achieved statistical significance; the soleus is known to be one of the most reliable muscles for monitoring disease progression via MRS-T2.



Additional findings from the interim data showed that ezutromid has been well tolerated to date. All patients retained ambulation and achieved plasma levels of ezutromid that are believed to be sufficient to modulate expression of utrophin protein; no exposure response relationship has been observed in the trial to date.



The combination of reduced muscle fibre damage, reduced muscle inflammation and increased levels of utrophin provides the first evidence of ezutromid target engagement, proof of mechanism and evidence of early impact of ezutromid on downstream muscle health. The top-line data from the full 48-week trial are expected in the third quarter of 2018.



CDI



CDI is a serious healthcare threat in hospitals, long-term care homes and increasingly in the wider community with over one million estimated cases of CDI annually in the United States and Europe. There are an estimated 29,000 deaths annually from CDI in the United States alone. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighted C. difficile as one of three pathogens that pose an immediate public health threat. The economic impact of CDI is significant with one study estimating annual acute care costs attributable to CDI of $4.8 billion in the United States.



CDI is a bacterial infection of the colon that produces toxins that cause inflammation and severe diarrhoea, and in the most serious cases can be fatal. Patients typically develop CDI following the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics that can cause widespread damage to the natural gastrointestinal (gut) flora and allow overgrowth of C. difficile bacteria. Existing CDI treatments are predominantly broad spectrum antibiotics, which cause further damage to the gut flora and are associated with high rates of recurrent disease. Recurrent disease is the key clinical issue in CDI, as repeat episodes of the disease are typically more severe and associated with increased mortality rates and healthcare costs.



Ridinilazole is a small molecule precision antibiotic that Summit is developing for the treatment of CDI. In preclinical efficacy studies, ridinilazole exhibited a targeted spectrum of activity that combined a potent bactericidal effect against all clinical isolates of C. difficile tested, with minimal impact on other bacteria that are typically found in the gut microbiome. In a Phase 2 proof of concept trial in CDI patients, ridinilazole showed statistical superiority in sustained clinical response ('SCR') rates compared to the standard of care, vancomycin. In that trial, SCR was defined as clinical cure at end of treatment and no recurrence of CDI within 30 days of the end of therapy. Ridinilazole was also shown to be highly preserving of the gut microbiome in the Phase 2 proof of concept trial, which was believed to be the reason for the improved clinical outcome of ridinilazole-treated patients. In addition, ridinilazole preserved the gut microbiome to a greater extent than the marketed narrow-spectrum antibiotic fidaxomicin in an exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial. Activities to prepare ridinilazole for Phase 3 clinical trials continue, and Summit plans to commence these trials in the first quarter of 2019.



Ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule, has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product ('QIDP') designation and has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration. The QIDP incentives are provided through the US GAIN Act and include an extension of marketing exclusivity for an additional five years upon FDA approval.



Reasons for the Placing and Use of Proceeds



The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Placing to:



* accelerate preparatory activities for a placebo controlled clinical trial for ezutromid, and for a potential regulatory filing of ezutromid based on the 48-week results from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial called PhaseOut DMD; * continue development of the Company's utrophin modulator and infectious disease pipeline activities; and * support initiation of the Phase 3 clinical trials of ridinilazole for CDI that are planned to commence in Q1 2019.



Details of the Placing



The Company proposes to raise up to £15.0 million by way of a non-pre-emptive placing of Placing Shares. The Placing Shares will, pursuant to the placing agreement the Company has entered into with Panmure Gordon and N+1 Singer (the 'Placing Agreement'), be placed by Panmure Gordon and N+1 Singer, as agents for the Company, with existing and new institutional investors. The exact number of Placing Shares to be placed will be determined by the Company, N+1 Singer and Panmure at the close of the Bookbuild and announced by the Company shortly thereafter.



The Placing Agreement contains warranties from the Company in favour of Panmure Gordon and N+1 Singer in relation to (amongst other things) the Company and its business. In addition, the Company has agreed to indemnify Panmure Gordon and N+1 Singer in relation to certain liabilities they may incur in undertaking the Placing. Panmure Gordon and N+1 Singer have the right to terminate the Placing Agreement in certain circumstances prior to admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM becoming effective ('Admission'). In particular, either of them may terminate in the event that there has been a breach of any of the warranties or for force majeure. The Placing will not be underwritten.



The Placing is conditional upon, inter alia, the Placing Agreement having become unconditional in all respects and on Admission. Pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement, Panmure Gordon and N+1 Singer have agreed to use reasonable endeavours to procure placees for the Placing Shares.



The Placing will be effected by way of the Bookbuild to be managed by Panmure Gordon and N+1 Singer and will be conducted in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in Appendix II. The Bookbuild will commence with immediate effect and the book is expected to close no later than 4.30 p.m. BST today, 27 March 2018, but Panmure Gordon and N+1 Singer reserve the right to close the book earlier or later, without further notice. The Company has received non- binding indications of interest from potential institutional investors for the Placing during a pre-marketing process.



Admission and Dealings



The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends or other distributions made, paid or declared in respect of such shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares.



Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that settlement of any such shares and Admission will commence at 8.00 a.m. BST on or around 29 March 2018 (or such later date as Panmure Gordon, N+1 Singer and the Company may agree, being not later than 8.00 a.m. BST on 12 April 2018).



