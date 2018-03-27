

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a firm note Tuesday after U.S. shares posted their largest single-day gains in more than two and a half years overnight amid easing concerns about a potential trade war.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview that productive conversations are ongoing and he is 'cautiously hopeful' a trade agreement can be reached, helping raise hopes the U.S. and China are quietly talking to ease trade tensions.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also told a conference that the U.S. and China should maintain negotiations to avoid a trade war.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.8 percent overnight, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 3.3 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 2.7 percent.



In Asia, Japan's Nikkei index jumped over 2 percent, while benchmark indexes in Australia, China, Hong Kong and South Korea are up between 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent.



The U.S. dollar index traded firm after having hit a five-week low against rivals late on Monday and gold prices dipped while oil prices rose on concerns that tensions in the Middle East could disrupt oil supplies.



In economic releases, economic confidence data from euro area and a U.S. report on consumer confidence for March may attract some attention as the day progresses. The Eurozone economic confidence index is seen at 113.3 in March versus 114.1 in February.



European stocks closed at one-year lows on Monday as the euro surged on expectations of gradual tightening from the European Central Bank.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index ended down 0.7 percent at 363.18, its lowest level since February 2017.



The German DAX dropped 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined half a percent.



