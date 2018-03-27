

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax increased by 4.2% to 44.9 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 27 January 2018 from 43.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 32.24 pence compared to 30.57 pence. Profit before tax and exceptional items increased by 4.0% to 44.1 million pounds from 42.4 million pounds, while basic earnings per share before exceptional items increased by 3.4% to 31.30 pence.



Fiscal year total Group revenue was 277.7 million pounds, an increase of 8.0% on the previous year.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 11.84 pence per share to give a total dividend for the full year of 15.55 pence per share, a full year increase of 8.0% on the prior year. The final dividend is payable on 8 June 2018 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 11 May 2018.



