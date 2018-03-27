Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: OPL 310 - Application for a Declaration regarding Ministerial Consent 27-March-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 March 2018 LEKOIL Limited ("LEKOIL" or the "Company") OPL 310 - Application for a Declaration regarding Ministerial Consent Background On 1 February 2013, Mayfair Assets and Trust Limited, a subsidiary of LEKOIL, farmed into Afren Investments Oil and Gas (Nigeria) Limited's (AIOGNL) interest in OPL 310 for a 17.14 per cent participating interest and 30 per cent economic interest, subject to Ministerial Consent from Nigeria's Minister for Petroleum Resources. Ministerial Consent was granted for the interest on 9 June 2017 On 31 July 2015, Afren plc ("Afren"), the parent company of Afren Oil & Gas that held interests in the OPL 310 licence, was put into administration and its assets put up for sale. On 1 December 2015, LEKOIL announced an agreement with the administrator of Afren and Afren Nigeria Holding Limited to acquire the shares of AIOGNL, which held a 22.86 per cent participating interest in OPL 310. This interest was also subject to Ministerial Consent from the Minister for Petroleum Resources. The acquisition meant that LEKOIL would hold a consolidated participating interest of 40 per cent and an economic interest of 70 per cent in OPL310 and would become the technical and financial partner of Optimum Petroleum Development Company ("Optimum"), the operator and local partner in OPL310 which retains a 60 per cent participating interest. An application for the transfer of the 22.86 per cent interest was duly made by Afren Nigeria in January 2016. As the transaction was not undertaken on the basis of an Assigned Interest in the oil block, approval by Optimum was not required under the JOA between Optimum and Afren. In March 2016, LEKOIL was notified by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources that the necessary due diligence exercise would be conducted that month. The due diligence exercise did not take place and has not been rescheduled by the Department of Petroleum Resources since then. Application to the Court for a Declaration Despite progressing exploration and appraisal activities on OPL 310 as previously announced, LEKOIL has, to date, not received Ministerial Consent for its acquisition of the additional 22.86 per cent interest in OPL 310 or a satisfactory explanation of why such consent has not been forthcoming. As a result, the Company has taken the decision to apply to the Federal High Court for a declaration that is expected to expedite the consent process, and preserve the unexpired tenure in the licence. The Company will provide updates to the market as appropriate. The Company is represented by Fidelis Oditah QC, SAN. For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: LEKOIL Limited Alfred Castaneda, Investor +44 20 7920 3150 Relations +44 20 7920 3150 Lisa Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 20 7409 3494 James Harris / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint Broker) +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 Peter Krens / Edward 20 7878 3447 Haig-Thomas BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) +44 20 7236 1010 Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider Tavistock (Financial PR) Simon Hudson / Barney +44 20 7920 3150 Hayward / Charles Vivian The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Technical Background on OPL310 In 2013, the first exploration well (Ogo-1) drilled by the OPL 310 partners - then consisting of Optimum, LEKOIL and Afren - was the Ogo prospect, a four-way dip-closed structure in the Turonian to Albian sandstone reservoirs. The drilling programme included a planned side-track well (Ogo-1 ST) which aimed to test a new play of stratigraphically trapped sediments at the basement of the Ogo prospect. The Ogo-1 well encountered a gross hydrocarbon section of 524ft, with 216ft of net stacked pay whilst the Ogo-1 ST well encountered the same reservoirs as Ogo-1 in addition to the syn-rift section which encountered a 280 ft vertical section gross hydrocarbon interval. Owing to well data collected from the two wells, the partners estimated P50 gross recoverable resources to be at 774 mmboe across the Ogo prospect four-way dip-closed and syn-rift structure. On 1 December 2015, the Company announced an agreement with the administrator of Afren and Afren Nigeria Holding Limited to acquire the shares of AIOGNL, which held a 22.86% participating interest in OPL 310 for a total consideration of US$13 million. Post-acquisition, the Company holds a 40% working interest and 70% economic interest in the block, with AIOGL's 22.86% working interest and 40% economic interest subject to Ministerial Consent. -ends- ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LEK LEI Code: 213800T6JMZ84UEF5C40 Sequence No.: 5334 End of Announcement EQS News Service 669007 27-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf18eb9b0cff2bfecacebb0696619578&application_id=669007&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2018 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)