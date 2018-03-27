Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Final results for the year ended 31 December 2017 27-March-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 March 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 31 December 2017 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2017. Operational highlights · Device Authority Limited secured new commercial contracts and boosted its partnerships · New investments were made in IOT businesses: InVMA Limited and Wyld Technologies Limited · Management team technology credentials strengthened with new Chairman · Year on year finances stable but NAV impacted by exchange rate movement: * Total assets 2017: GBP11,069,300 (2016: GBP11,464,696) * Net assets 2017: GBP10,580,802 (2016: GBP11,187,739) * Profit/(loss) 2017: GBP1,689,555 loss (2016: GBP5,296,633 profit) * 2017 was impacted by an exchange loss (non-cash) caused by the revaluation of the Device Authority investment as the pound sterling strengthened against the dollar. 2016 profit was driven by the fair value revaluation gain on Device Authority due to the acquisition of Device Authority Inc Commenting on the results, Tern CEO, Al Sisto said: "2017 was a transitional year for Tern, with the Company diversifying its portfolio, realigning its management team and revising the Company approach to better ensure the success of our portfolio companies. " With our transitional changes near complete, Tern's management and Directors anticipate that 2018 will represent a period of net asset value growth for Tern. We anticipate this to be achieved via the business expansion of our portfolio companies and the addition of one or more investments in new portfolio companies. "We look forward to seeing ongoing potential in our flagship investment, Device Authority, having announced a number of exciting new partnerships already this year, as well as the wider IOT ecosystem, and I look forward to reporting on the progress of expansion of our portfolio companies. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support and enthusiasm, our portfolio employees for their commitment, and our Directors for their dedication to the Company and its ongoing mission." - End - Enquiries Tern Plc via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman Chairman's Statement In my first Annual Report as your non-executive Chairman, I am pleased to communicate to you the progress we have made in terms of building a portfolio of exciting companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector. This strategy is based on widely accepted forecasts that the majority of future computing devices will be distributed in huge volumes of low cost processors, all connected together, and to the internet, to solve real world problems. This year has seen us make new investments in InVMA and Wyld Technologies, which diversifies our exposure beyond our existing key stake in Device Authority. Throughout 2018 we expect Device Authority will continue to be our most significant holding as we grow and further develop our portfolio. Our management team works closely with our portfolio companies to help them gain traction in their respective fields. In particular, our strong network enables us to facilitate industry introductions with potential technology or reseller partners, both within the UK and abroad, notably North America. I would like to thank our Executive team on behalf of our shareholders for their hard work over the year. I look forward to a year of growth as we continue to build our portfolio and aid the development of our investee companies and I am confident that we will see our companies prosper in the coming months. Ian Ritchie CBE, FREng, FRSE Chairman CEO's Statement We are pleased to present our annual report for the year ended 31 December 2017. This past year represented a period of transition for the Company. We have delivered new investments in disruptive Internet of Things ("IoT") companies, diversifying our portfolio. In addition, we have realigned our management team so that it is best positioned to add value to companies in recognition of the fact that this exciting sector, which continues to grow in scope and significance, has moved beyond the early hype stage. As a result, we were delighted to appoint a highly credentialed new non-executive Chairman, Ian Ritchie. Ian brings a wealth of experience in the technology industry which has already helped guide the Board during ongoing investment assessment. We also revised our approach to better ensure the success of our portfolio companies and adopted an investing philosophy that does not rely on obtaining majority holdings in investee companies. We believe this will enable accelerated growth in the firms within our portfolio. This was put into practice at the time of our investment in two new portfolio companies, InVMA Limited and Wyld Research Limited (acquired by flexiOPS Limited). Finally, to ensure that the Company's activities are appropriately understood by our shareholders, and the investing community at large, we implemented a new approach to our communications strategy. Turning to our trading performance for the year, in 2017 we recognised a loss for the year of GBP1.7 million, compared to a profit of GBP5.3 million in 2016. As our investment in Device Authority is based upon a US dollar value per share, the strengthening in the pound sterling in the year resulted in a GBP0.8 million exchange rate loss. We maintained the US dollar valuation of Device Authority, following a GBP6.1 million increase in 2016. We also experienced an increase in legal fees as we added new companies to our portfolio and an increase in directors' fees as we increased the number of directors and their time commitment to the Company. The remaining expenses were broadly flat. With our transitional changes now complete, Tern's management and Directors anticipate that 2018 will represent a period of net asset value ("NAV") growth for Tern. We anticipate this to be achieved via the business expansion of our portfolio companies and the addition of one or more investments in new portfolio companies. Investment Focus and Philosophy Tern's fundamental goal is to find technology companies in the UK involved in specific aspects of the IoT sector. Then, to invest in these companies, and provide management assistance and resources that accelerate the success of these firms. At the outset, Tern recognised the potential to create shareholder value through investments in early-stage companies providing products and services associated with the IoT. The IoT, as detailed in the 'Our Markets' section of this report, is rapidly growing and transforming entire industries. This growth requires the development of new commercial ecosystems that create a demand for firms that can manage different aspects of the technologies and capabilities that will be essential to the development of the IoT. As the IoT market has expanded and is maturing, Tern's investment philosophy has similarly evolved. The Company's management and directors have concluded that the best near-term opportunities, coupled with our expertise and resources, are best deployed through investments in three types of companies: (1) IoT security services, (2) IoT enablement services, and (3) IoT analytics. These three areas share a range of common features that reflect our views on the areas where Tern is most likely to find and grow successful portfolio companies. They are all part of the evolving IoT ecosystem, represent high-growth areas, present large opportunities for new technology companies, and have the potential to integrate with third party IoT platforms. Platforms offer partners that may act as resellers which can both leverage a company's technology without the costs of developing and supporting a large in-house sales force. Our portfolio companies' partners also act as a warrant of the quality of the service involved, and operate across the many industries involved in the IoT. In sharpening our investment focus, we have also adjusted our investment philosophy. As mentioned previously, we initially envisaged that Tern would, as a general rule, seek to invest in portfolio companies where Tern would have a controlling interest in the firm. With experience, we have concluded that it is often equally valuable for the growth of our portfolio companies, and the creation of shareholder value, for Tern to take large influential positions in firms, which may not represent sole or controlling ownership. This change in our philosophy is advantageous for our shareholders in several respects: - First, we have found that the number of high-value investment opportunities available is far higher. As a result, we have greater opportunities to find companies and build NAV; - Secondly, through shared ownership, Tern's responsibility and risk in

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2018 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)