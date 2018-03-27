DJ Final results for the year ended 31 December 2017

Tern PLC (TERN) Final results for the year ended 31 December 2017 27-March-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 March 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 31 December 2017 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2017. Operational highlights · Device Authority Limited secured new commercial contracts and boosted its partnerships · New investments were made in IOT businesses: InVMA Limited and Wyld Technologies Limited · Management team technology credentials strengthened with new Chairman · Year on year finances stable but NAV impacted by exchange rate movement: * Total assets 2017: GBP11,069,300 (2016: GBP11,464,696) * Net assets 2017: GBP10,580,802 (2016: GBP11,187,739) * Profit/(loss) 2017: GBP1,689,555 loss (2016: GBP5,296,633 profit) * 2017 was impacted by an exchange loss (non-cash) caused by the revaluation of the Device Authority investment as the pound sterling strengthened against the dollar. 2016 profit was driven by the fair value revaluation gain on Device Authority due to the acquisition of Device Authority Inc Commenting on the results, Tern CEO, Al Sisto said: "2017 was a transitional year for Tern, with the Company diversifying its portfolio, realigning its management team and revising the Company approach to better ensure the success of our portfolio companies. " With our transitional changes near complete, Tern's management and Directors anticipate that 2018 will represent a period of net asset value growth for Tern. We anticipate this to be achieved via the business expansion of our portfolio companies and the addition of one or more investments in new portfolio companies. "We look forward to seeing ongoing potential in our flagship investment, Device Authority, having announced a number of exciting new partnerships already this year, as well as the wider IOT ecosystem, and I look forward to reporting on the progress of expansion of our portfolio companies. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support and enthusiasm, our portfolio employees for their commitment, and our Directors for their dedication to the Company and its ongoing mission." - End - Enquiries Tern Plc via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman Chairman's Statement In my first Annual Report as your non-executive Chairman, I am pleased to communicate to you the progress we have made in terms of building a portfolio of exciting companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector. This strategy is based on widely accepted forecasts that the majority of future computing devices will be distributed in huge volumes of low cost processors, all connected together, and to the internet, to solve real world problems. This year has seen us make new investments in InVMA and Wyld Technologies, which diversifies our exposure beyond our existing key stake in Device Authority. Throughout 2018 we expect Device Authority will continue to be our most significant holding as we grow and further develop our portfolio. Our management team works closely with our portfolio companies to help them gain traction in their respective fields. In particular, our strong network enables us to facilitate industry introductions with potential technology or reseller partners, both within the UK and abroad, notably North America. I would like to thank our Executive team on behalf of our shareholders for their hard work over the year. I look forward to a year of growth as we continue to build our portfolio and aid the development of our investee companies and I am confident that we will see our companies prosper in the coming months. Ian Ritchie CBE, FREng, FRSE Chairman CEO's Statement We are pleased to present our annual report for the year ended 31 December 2017. This past year represented a period of transition for the Company. We have delivered new investments in disruptive Internet of Things ("IoT") companies, diversifying our portfolio. In addition, we have realigned our management team so that it is best positioned to add value to companies in recognition of the fact that this exciting sector, which continues to grow in scope and significance, has moved beyond the early hype stage. As a result, we were delighted to appoint a highly credentialed new non-executive Chairman, Ian Ritchie. Ian brings a wealth of experience in the technology industry which has already helped guide the Board during ongoing investment assessment. We also revised our approach to better ensure the success of our portfolio companies and adopted an investing philosophy that does not rely on obtaining majority holdings in investee companies. We believe this will enable accelerated growth in the firms within our portfolio. This was put into practice at the time of our investment in two new portfolio companies, InVMA Limited and Wyld Research Limited (acquired by flexiOPS Limited). Finally, to ensure that the Company's activities are appropriately understood by our shareholders, and the investing community at large, we implemented a new approach to our communications strategy. Turning to our trading performance for the year, in 2017 we recognised a loss for the year of GBP1.7 million, compared to a profit of GBP5.3 million in 2016. As our investment in Device Authority is based upon a US dollar value per share, the strengthening in the pound sterling in the year resulted in a GBP0.8 million exchange rate loss. We maintained the US dollar valuation of Device Authority, following a GBP6.1 million increase in 2016. We also experienced an increase in legal fees as we added new companies to our portfolio and an increase in directors' fees as we increased the number of directors and their time commitment to the Company. The remaining expenses were broadly flat. With our transitional changes now complete, Tern's management and Directors anticipate that 2018 will represent a period of net asset value ("NAV") growth for Tern. We anticipate this to be achieved via the business expansion of our portfolio companies and the addition of one or more investments in new portfolio companies. Investment Focus and Philosophy Tern's fundamental goal is to find technology companies in the UK involved in specific aspects of the IoT sector. Then, to invest in these companies, and provide management assistance and resources that accelerate the success of these firms. At the outset, Tern recognised the potential to create shareholder value through investments in early-stage companies providing products and services associated with the IoT. The IoT, as detailed in the 'Our Markets' section of this report, is rapidly growing and transforming entire industries. This growth requires the development of new commercial ecosystems that create a demand for firms that can manage different aspects of the technologies and capabilities that will be essential to the development of the IoT. As the IoT market has expanded and is maturing, Tern's investment philosophy has similarly evolved. The Company's management and directors have concluded that the best near-term opportunities, coupled with our expertise and resources, are best deployed through investments in three types of companies: (1) IoT security services, (2) IoT enablement services, and (3) IoT analytics. These three areas share a range of common features that reflect our views on the areas where Tern is most likely to find and grow successful portfolio companies. They are all part of the evolving IoT ecosystem, represent high-growth areas, present large opportunities for new technology companies, and have the potential to integrate with third party IoT platforms. Platforms offer partners that may act as resellers which can both leverage a company's technology without the costs of developing and supporting a large in-house sales force. Our portfolio companies' partners also act as a warrant of the quality of the service involved, and operate across the many industries involved in the IoT. In sharpening our investment focus, we have also adjusted our investment philosophy. As mentioned previously, we initially envisaged that Tern would, as a general rule, seek to invest in portfolio companies where Tern would have a controlling interest in the firm. With experience, we have concluded that it is often equally valuable for the growth of our portfolio companies, and the creation of shareholder value, for Tern to take large influential positions in firms, which may not represent sole or controlling ownership. This change in our philosophy is advantageous for our shareholders in several respects: - First, we have found that the number of high-value investment opportunities available is far higher. As a result, we have greater opportunities to find companies and build NAV; - Secondly, through shared ownership, Tern's responsibility and risk in

funding the early growth of portfolio companies is similarly reduced; - Thirdly, in many cases, the co-owners of our portfolio companies bring added capabilities that further assist in building the success of these companies; and - Finally, our ability to deploy our capital across a wider range of firms, with reduced potential capital requirements as the operations of each firm evolves, means that Tern is able to build a broader base of high potential value-creating portfolio companies. With a broader portfolio base, the Company will be able to reduce shareholder risk. Portfolio Progress In 2017, the Tern team worked extensively with the management of Device Authority Limited ("Device Authority"), our flagship investment, and flexiOps Limited ("flexiOPS") to help drive business expansion and success. The Board has also reviewed many businesses, as potential portfolio additions, resulting in the investments in InVMA Limited ("InVMA") and Wyld Technologies Limited (Wyld"). Device Authority Device Authority continued to add to its ecosystem of partners and customers and make progress in line with its strategy to bring its IoT security platform to market via partnerships with leading IoT ecosystem providers during 2017. However, we were disappointed that it did not achieve the announced revenue targets for 2017 or secure additional investment through the efforts of US Capital Partners, a San Francisco based investment firm, although the fundraising process continues. The development of revenue traction was impacted by several factors: - The delay in the completion of KeyScaler, the combined platform of Cryptosoft Limited and Device Authority Inc; - The disruption created by the take over and consolidations of a number of our key reseller partners; - Delays in customer implementation schedules; and - The extended length in the time estimated to complete proof of concepts (POC's) with customers. We believe these factors were critical in the company not achieving the early success anticipated in its fund-raising activities in the United States. As the company enters into 2018 we believe the product and POC issues have been resolved and key customers will begin shipping in their forecasted volumes. Device Authority is valued at GBP9.69 million which is the same US dollar asset value as at 31 December 2016, the reduction is due to a foreign exchange movement due to the strengthening of the pound sterling between 2016 and 2017. InVMA Since announcing the investment by Tern in September 2017, InVMA, an established and growing player in the market for IoT enablement, has launched its new product, AssetMinder. The launch builds on the underlying IoT trend within the industrial and facilities management sectors to move towards a proactive performance and maintenance strategy for assets. Customers across any industry can now monitor and manage data from all types of assets and be alerted when pre-determined thresholds or rules have been met. AssetMinder delivers real-time insights from remote and unmanned equipment. According to a market research report1, the Remote Monitoring and Control Market is expected to be valued at USD27.11 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.47% between 2017 and 2023. As our portfolio grows, there is also an opportunity for synergistic strategy as evidenced by InVMA signing an OEM agreement with Device Authority, to integrate KeyScalerTM into InVMA's new product, AssetMinder, on a revenue share basis. flexiOPS We believe that flexiOPS may be the source of valuable technology expertise to assist current and future Tern portfolio companies. During 2017, flexiOPS used its resources to purchase a stake in Wyld Technologies, a MESH networking company. Wyld's market opportunities are broad from both a technological perspective, where interest is being shown in their underlying MESH Networking Capabilities, as well as in terms of its ability to deliver an integrated solution which leverages MESH. This was demonstrated in the recently announced Emergency and Disruption Alert Network solution. Wyld sees commercial opportunity for its solutions in Transport, Government, Military/Law Enforcement and the Retail markets among others and will launch an SDK in the coming months to allow third parties to leverage its underlying MESH Networking Capabilities. Investment and Portfolio Vision Tern's investment philosophy reflects all of the factors discussed above. In addition, we seek out companies with management teams that have the potential to build high growth businesses. Generally, market investors lack the ability to directly participate in the high growth technology IoT services businesses of the type Tern has identified. Traditionally, investments in firms of this type have been limited to venture capital and private equity firms. In contrast, Tern is designed to give investors an opportunity to participate in the value associated with building exciting IoT product and service companies that meet the criteria detailed here. In addition, as a company whose shares are traded on AIM, Tern allows investors to continuously assess the success of our efforts, and increase or reduce their stake in our initiatives, at any time. Our vision is that, in three to four years hence, Tern will have an established portfolio of companies. At the same time, we anticipate that during this period we will be building shareholder value through liquidity events by our portfolio companies. We expect these events to reflect the importance and relevance of our portfolio companies in the market and lead to increases to the net asset value of Tern. Year-End Funding and Related Activities In the third quarter, the Company raised GBP0.6 million in an over-subscribed funding conducted by Primary Bid. The proceeds from this activity were directed to the new investment made into InVMA. The board believed the Primary Bid vehicle provided the company the most efficient access to capital given the market conditions at the time. Towards the end of 2017, the Directors concluded that Tern's shareholders would be best served if Tern ensured that Device Authority had adequate financial resources to operate the business while attempting to close its funding activity. Also, the Board wanted Tern itself sufficiently financed to continue its focused mission. We therefore secured a convertible loan note facility of GBP2.2 million and drew down GBP550,000 in 2017 to meet these two objectives. At the time of this funding, market conditions necessitated that we offer shares at a substantial discount to the then trading price of Tern stock. This facility has now been terminated. Communications Strategy Finally, the Directors have recognised that Tern's shareholders require the greatest possible transparency. Therefore, in 2017, Tern's Directors and management adopted a revised shareholder communications policy. The core of this policy is our commitment to discuss the accomplishments of portfolio companies after they have been fully realised, as compared to discussing anticipated results and to ensure there is a connection between the news flow of investee companies and Tern, as a key investor. Tern will also host shareholder calls three times a year. A Sustaining Vision for the Future On behalf of the Directors and management of the Company, we want to thank you for your continued interest and support of Tern. We are approaching the future with increased confidence and our prospects for portfolio expansion appear significant. We are aware of the challenges and risks ahead but are confident that they are attainable. We believe we are at a tipping point and our refined strategy, coupled with the size of the IoT opportunity, provide a clear indication of our vision for renewed growth and shareholder value. Albert Sisto Chief Executive Officer Strategic Report Business review The Company is positioned as a quoted platform to invest in, develop and sell private software companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global opportunities and ambitions. These businesses are predominantly in the Internet of Things sector. A more detailed review of the activity and progress of the business, including the portfolio of investments, is contained in the CEO's Statement and Investment Report, which form part of the Strategic Report. The 2017 results have been materially impacted by an exchange rate loss (GBP0.8m) on the revaluation of the Device Authority investment at the balance sheet date. This, coupled with the gain recognised in 2016 on the Device Authority investment, has resulted in the movement in operating (loss)/profit between 2016 and 2017. Future developments As explained in the CEO's Statement the Company has undertaken a series of initiatives to position the Company for lasting success in its focused market sector and has continued to build a portfolio of investments and a pipeline of investment opportunities in IoT enablement. Key performance indicators The Company's principal activity is that of investing in companies. Accordingly, the Company's financial Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are the return on investments and the net assets position of the Company including net assets per share. These indicators are monitored closely by the Board and the details of performance against these are given below. ? The return on investments:

