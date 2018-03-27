Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Annual Audited Accounts 2017 27-March-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 March 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Annual Financial Report year ended 31 December 2017 The Company has today published its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2017 and has made it available online at www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. Year ended Year ended Key Highlights 31 Dec 2017 31 Dec 2016 NAV per Ordinary Share 102.17 p 101.58 p Share Price 109.50 p 109.00 p NAV total return 7.2% 8.0% Share Price total return 7.6% 6.8% Total Net Assets GBP383.1 m GBP381.0 m Loans Advanced at amortised cost GBP370.0 m GBP359.9 m (including accrued income) Investments at fair value through profit GBP22.1 m - or loss Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP11.8 m GBP31.0 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit GBP13.3 m - Facility Dividends per Ordinary Share 6.5 p 6.5 p Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered 7.5% 8.5% annualised total return(1) Invested Loan Portfolio levered 7.7% N/A annualised total return(2) On-going charges percentage(3) 1.0% 1.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group 14.5% 26.7% first GBP(4) Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group 63.2% 66.0% last GBP(4) (1) Calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. 13 of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and some with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts and cash un-invested. The calculation excludes the origination fee payable to the Investment Manager. (2) The levered annualised total return is calculated as per the unlevered return but takes into account the amount of leverage in the Group and the cost of that leverage at current LIBOR/ EURIBOR. (3) Prepared in accordance with the AIC's recommended methodology. (4) LTV to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan commitment less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/ or senior to it) bears to the market value determined by the last formal lender valuation received by the reporting date. LTV to first Group GBP means the starting point of the loan to value range of the loan commitments (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it). For Centre Point, the Irish School, Dublin and the Mixed Use Development, South East UK, the calculation includes the total facility available and is calculated against the assumed market value on completion of the project. For further information, please contact: Duncan MacPherson - Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Website: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 5333 End of Announcement EQS News Service 668999 27-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=668999&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

