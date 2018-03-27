Stockholm, March 27, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Bygghemma Group First AB (short name: BHG), a mid cap company within the consumer services sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Bygghemma Group First AB ("Bygghemma") is the 16th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018.



Founded in 2006, Bygghemma is an online provider of home improvement products in the Nordic region. The company offers its customers a broad product assortment at competitive prices with convenient home delivery. Sales are predominantly made online and most orders are delivered directly from the supplier to the end customer. Its web stores include Bygghemma, Trademax, Chilli, Netrauta, Taloon and Furniturebox. Bygghemma is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden and operates across Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark. For more information, please visit www.bygghemmagroup.com.



"We are very happy about the large interest that has been shown during the listing process for Bygghemma Group and our strong position as the superior online provider of home improvement products in the Nordic region," said Mikael Olander, President and CEO of Bygghemma Group. "We are looking forward to continue to grow and develop the Company, now in a listed environment."



"We are pleased to welcome Bygghemma to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Bygghemma joins our strong consumer services sector, and we look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey as a publicly traded company."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------