

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence dropped slightly in March, but remained very favorable, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 24.7 in March from 25.8 in February. However, the figures were the highest in the measuring history of 30 years.



The survey was conducted among 1,165 households between March 1 and 16.



In March, consumers' expectations concerning Finland's economy, development of unemployment and their own saving possibilities were very bright.



Households' assessments about their own economic situation in general were also good.



Consumers predicted in March that consumer prices would go up by 1.8 percent over the next 12 months.



In March, 44 percent of consumers thought the time was favorable for buying durable goods, while 71 percent of them considered saving worthwhile.



Another survey report released by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed that business confidence of Finnish manufacturing companies dropped to 11.0 in March fro 14.0 in February.



Despite the decline, the indicator remained well above its long-term average of +1.



