

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its profit after tax for the first-quarter dropped to 1.372 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 2.457 billion kronor with earnings per share decreasing to 0.83 kronor from 1.48 kronor in the prior year. Profit development in the quarter was negatively affected by weak sales development as well as higher markdowns.



The H&M group's sales including value added tax or VAT declined to 53.55 billion kronor from 54.37 billion kronor in the previous year.



Sales excluding VAT amounted to 46.18 billion kronor, compared to 46.99 billion kronor in the previous year. In local currencies, sales including VAT were unchanged in the first quarter.



In 2018 Uruguay and Ukraine will become new H&M markets in the second half of the year.



The company noted that three new highly automated logistic centres with significantly increased capacity and efficiency and faster lead times will be introduced during the year.



