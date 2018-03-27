

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L), the UK-based retailer of motoring, cycling and leisure products, said Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Jonny Mason is stepping down to take up the post of Group Finance Director at Dixons Carphone plc.



The Group also noted the Board has commenced the process to find a replacement, and that Jonny would remain as CFO until the end of his notice period in September 2018.



With fiscal 2018 results scheduled to be announced on 22 May 2018, the Board anticipates underlying profit before tax to be in line with current market expectations.



