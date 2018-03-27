

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) announced its Board has resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2018. The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of 0.19 euros per share be paid for the financial year 2017. The dividend record date would be on June 1, 2018 and the dividend is expected be paid on or about June 13, 2018.



The Board proposed that the Annual General Meeting authorize the Board to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 550 million Nokia shares by using funds in the unrestricted equity. The proposed amount represents less than 10 percent of the total number of Nokia shares. The authorization would be effective until November 30, 2019 and terminate the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2017. The Board also proposed that the Annual General Meeting authorize the Board to resolve to issue a maximum of 550 million shares through issuance of shares or special rights entitling to shares in one or more issues.



Jean Monty has informed that he will no longer be available to serve on the Nokia Board of Directors after the Annual General Meeting. The Committee proposed that Sari Baldauf, who is a non-executive director, be elected as a member of the Board of Directors.



