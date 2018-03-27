The Chill VoD App enables users to search and discover movies and TV shows across all their favorite online Video on Demand services simultaneously

Vennetics, an innovator of telecommunications, media and IT applications, has today announced the deployment of its Mobile Video Platform (MVP) with US mobile carrier, Cellular One.

Vennetics MVP provides an aggregated search capability that spans all of the leading Video on Demand (VoD) services. It uniquely curates content into one easy-to-use App, allowing users to search and discover movies and TV shows across multiple VoD services simultaneously. This innovative approach of leveraging existing OTT content, removes the enormous costs associated with launching a VoD service. More importantly, it delivers a new, lucrative revenue stream to mobile carriers, from generous commissions earned through Vennetic's agreements with content providers. These commissions help mobile carriers monetise the significant and increasing volumes of OTT video traffic across their networks.

"Consumers have been eagerly looking for an aggregated service that can bring all of their VoD content into one experience. Working with the team at Vennetics we've responded to this consumer need by introducing the groundbreaking Chill VoD App," said Drew Logsdon, Marketing Manager at Cellular One. "The Chill VoD App allows users to browse all of the major VoD services simultaneously, with immediate price comparisons ensuring that none of our users ever pay too much for a movie ever again. We'll even take you directly to the movie or TV show on the content service provider's App." Logsdon went on to say; "That's the genius of Chill VoD it lets you spend more time enjoying your favorite movies than trying to find them."

According to Kieran Dalton, Chairman of Vennetics, "We're delighted to be working with the team at Cellular One. The Chill VoD App has been designed to meet the evolving entertainment needs of US viewers. We work closely with service providers to ensure that their content is delivered to the end user precisely as they intended. We're delighted with the user experience that the team at Cellular One has created and we're certain that users will love it!" Dalton concluded.

The Chill VoD App is available to download now from both the AppStore and from Google Play.

About Cellular One

CellularOne is much more than a mobile phone company and place to get the hottest phones and accessories. We are a global communications center connecting every aspect of your life.

About Vennetics

At Vennetics we're committed to providing services that delight consumers and meet their evolving entertainment and media aspirations.

