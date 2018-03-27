REN Clean Skincare Launches Clean to Planet Initiative and Extends its Environmental Mission With Surfrider Foundation Collaboration

LONDON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, REN Clean Skincare, the British pioneer of clean skincare, announces its new Clean to planet purpose and its collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation; a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our ocean, waves and beaches. Together, the organizations will work in partnership to protect clean water and healthy, plastic-free beaches for the future.

"Our passion for the health of our planet and fearless approach to innovation empowered us to take the next important step for our company," says Arnaud Meysselle, Chief Executive Officer at REN Clean Skincare. "Today we are adding Clean to planet to our brand purpose so that it becomes:

"Clean to skin. Clean to planet."

Our first action is to support the Surfrider Foundation's mission of protecting the ocean, waves and beaches."

Through the collaboration, REN Clean Skincare will engage consumers, retail partners and associates in at least 300 Surfrider Foundation beach cleanups throughout the U.S. and U.K. in 2018. Additional cleanups throughout Europe and Australia are anticipated to follow. "We're pleased to work in partnership with REN Clean Skincare to help reduce plastic pollution and protect our ocean and coasts for the future," said Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation. "With its environmental commitment, REN Clean Skincare is helping to support the protection of clean water and healthy beaches."

Today, REN Clean Skincare will again pioneer in the Prestige Skincare Industry by announcing its pledge to work towards ZERO WASTE by the year 2021, an initiative challenging the industry to move in a more environmentally conscious direction. This pledge focuses on all packaging and REN Clean Skincare will achieve this with the following in mind: Reduce, Reuse Recycle.

REDUCE means that all unnecessary packaging will be removed.

REUSE means that where possible packaging will be created to be re-usable in another form or re-fillable.

RECYCLE means that all packaging will be 100% recyclable and that REN Clean Skincare will use recycled materials making sure that they can be recycled again.

Hugo Tagholm, CEO, Surfers Against Sewage adds, "Surfers Against Sewage is thrilled to be working with REN Clean Skincare on the Clean To planet programme, delivering community initiatives for plastic-free coastlines and clean seas in our new UK-wide partnership. We welcome their commitment to reduce, reuse, recycle and reinvent packaging, and to support protecting beautiful beaches through our national network of beach clean volunteers. Together, we'll be tackling plastic pollution from source to sea."

This is just the beginning. REN Clean Skincare's next Clean to planet initiative news will follow for Earth Day 2018.

ABOUT REN CLEAN SKINCARE

From the outset, REN Clean Skincare has challenged skincare convention. From our inception in East London in 2000 we pioneered Clean Skincare, a smarter skincare which delivers high performance visible results whilst scrupulously avoiding any skin unfriendly, toxic ingredients. By saying yes to Natural Bio-actives that help skin help itself, no to harsh chemicals and no to waste, REN Clean Skincare is Clean to skin, Clean to Planet. We are truly committed to finding new ways of improving our positive impact on the world we all share.

ABOUT SURFRIDER FOUNDATION

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 80 volunteer-led chapters and 70 clubs in the U.S., and more than 450 victories protecting our coasts.

