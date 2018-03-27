Shield FC Launches New Version of eComms Data Management Platform and Compliance Reporting Suite

LONDON, COPENHAGEN and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Robust data management and record-keeping platform automates all eComms data acquisition & correlation, and introduces extensive compliance and best-execution investigative facilities

Shield Financial Compliance (Shield FC), a specialist RegTech provider, unveils its next generation data management platform for capturing, archiving, analysing and investigating electronic communication (eComms) to meet the growing record-keeping, data governance and best execution requirements of financial firms.

MiFID II, GDPR, MAR, Dodd Frank and FINRA require financial institutions to capture, protect and archive every single interaction for a prescribed period (5-7 years). In the event of an investigation, firms need to perform trade reconstruction of a complete omni-channel communication chain in a timely manner (3-5 days). Meeting these requirements can be challenging due to widespread adoption of new communication technologies across different devices during the trade lifecycle, and the complexities involved in reconstructing interactions from disparate eComms systems through to the order management system.

Shield V2.0 has been developed specifically to meet these requirements. It unites all standalone structured and unstructured eComms sources used throughout the lifecycle of a trade, including voice, email, instant messaging, market data chat, financial messaging, mobile, social media and web, through to order management system data. Building on the platform that has already been implemented across the globe, this next generation solution aggregates and analyses more data sources and delivers a new interrogation engine to meet the specific needs of the compliance team; a correlated sequential view of trading events with fast, comprehensive and interactive timeline reporting in an intuitive front-end.

"We believe that firms need to take a strategic approach in dealing with record-keeping and best execution regulation in a holistic way; one platform that helps them to handle the explosion in eComms as well as streamline and automate compliance processes. Shield V2.0 delivers just that," comments Shiran Weitzman, Co-Founder and CEO of ShieldFC. "It goes well beyond the current box-ticking most firms employ when archiving eComms data in discrete silos, which presents a huge problem when trading events need to be reconstructed."

Shield V2.0 delivers a highly efficient and effective single solution for seamlessly automating fast and accurate trade reconstruction, best execution evidence, compliance investigation and ongoing management oversight. Delivered via a fast and flexible modular deployment model, and deployed in-cloud, on-premise or as a hybrid combination, Shield V2.0 cuts through the technical complexities to enable efficient work practices and compliance investigations.

