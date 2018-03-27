sprite-preloader
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, March 26

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 March 2018 it purchased for cancellation 2,971 Income Shares of £0.25 eachat a price of £20.64 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number of Income Shares in issue is 8,249,774. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries:

George Bayer
Maitland Administration Services Limited
01245 398950
Robert Finlay
Stockdale Securities Limited
020 7601 6118

© 2018 PR Newswire