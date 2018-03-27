Launch Websites Faster With SDL Digital Accelerator 2.0

MAIDENHEAD, England, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SDL Community Sets Standard for Next-Generation Digital Experiences (DX)

SDL (LSE: SDL), a leader in global content management, translation and digital experience, today announced the release of SDL Digital Experience Accelerator (DXA) 2.0, providing a new modern architecture to help brands create, design, and publish enterprise websites faster and with greater ease.

Jointly developed by the SDL Community and SDL, DXA 2.0 is a foundation and quick-start implementation toolkit for brands to rapidly launch and manage their ongoing SDL Tridion DX deployments. Even with limited technical knowledge, teams can use and easily navigate the framework to build fully operational enterprise-scale and mobile-optimized websites in any frontend delivery technology.

Designed from the ground up, SDL DXA 2.0 includes best practices, scripts, templates and a rich set of functionality to reduce manual processes and complexity in deploying multi-lingual websites. Also new in SDL DXA 2.0 is a themed approach towards the look and feel, making it even easier to skin the resulting websites.

"Brands can no longer afford lengthy implementation cycles to create and update digital experiences. They need the agility to respond rapidly to market changes and new opportunities," explains Arjen van den Akker, Product Marketing Director at SDL. "SDL DXA 2.0 is designed to address this challenge, and facilitate faster web deployments across multiple languages and geographies in a short time span. Built on top of SDL Tridion DX, it leverages the platform's headless options and offers a fully adaptive and responsive experience. It can be used for smaller initiatives, such as microsites, but it's equally well-suited for enterprise-wide deployments."

SDL DXA 2.0 provides a standard for creating and sharing additional web application functionality and widgets to further accelerate the delivery ofSDL Tridion-based websites. This enables the developer community to easily build extensions and further increase its value. It also includes several compatibility features to facilitate a seamless migration from its predecessor (DD4T) toSDL DXA 2.0.

The acclaimed business value of SDL DXA is underpinned by real customer use cases. "It took just 16 weeks to launch the China Airlines U.S. website with the SDL Digital Experience Accelerator," said Jenny Tsao, VP, Passenger Marketing, China Airlines. "Following the launch, the amount of traffic doubled, with conversion rates increasing by 90%."

"This latest release is a major milestone towards fully mergingDD4Tand DXA, as announced at Tridion Developer Summit in 2016," said Ron Grisnich, Trivident. "Its progress highlights the commitment of the community to give customers the functionality they need to build exciting next-generation experiences."

SDL Tridion DX re-defines the way companies can build digital experiences on a global scale by combining the best of Web Content Management (WCM) and Structured Content Management (CCMS) with translation technology and machine learning.Both marketing and in-depth product content can be created, managed and delivered in a way that eliminates the typical disconnects that characterize digital experiences today. It enables companies to build brand equity across the entire customer journey from pre-sale through sale to post-sale, regardless of location, language or touchpoint.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. For over 25 years we've helped companies deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful, nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 79 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

SDL

Maria Hudson / Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

mhudson@sdl.com / Ddavies@sdl.com