On April 23, 2018 Nasdaq will introduce trading of Flexible Equity and Index derivatives under the Exchange Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. Currently Flexible derivatives are offered as cleared-only contracts. Necessary technical changes will be implemented in the Genium INET upgrade on 21 April, 2018.



