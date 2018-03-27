Nokia's new AI-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction

Nokia bolsters Customer Experience Index (CEI) with machine learning and intelligent automation to improve accuracy of predicting customer satisfaction

Auto-tuning CEI reduces time to derive deep insights on subscriber experiences from months to days, enabling service providers to act six times faster

Provides intelligent, real-time recommendations for next-best automated and human actions to address subscriber issues

Gives service providers unprecedented visibility into subscriber experiences, accelerates and improves the resolution of issues, and opens new revenue streams

27 March 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has unveiled the latest version of its Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight software, providing powerful new capabilities so service provider business, IT and engineering organizations can consistently deliver a superior real-time and personalized customer experience.

Nokia Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight provides a holistic, real-time view of the customer experience to help service providers quickly identify issues and prioritize improvements based on their customer and business impact. It features Nokia's Customer Experience Index (CEI), which correlates information from the network, devices, customer care, billing and other sources with satisfaction surveys like the Net Promoter Score to produce a customer-specific score that tracks service performance and subscriber satisfaction.

In this latest release, Nokia CEI now taps advanced machine learning and deep learning algorithms co-developed with Nokia Bell Labs to provide new levels of prediction and automation capabilities to improve the subscriber experience. The algorithms optimize themselves over time, decreasing the time required for the initial tuning of the index from months to days, and delivering a far more accurate view of subscriber satisfaction. As a result, service providers can take actions based on CEI insights and predictions six times faster to address service issues and deliver better revenue-generating services based on subscriber needs and preferences.

The latest version of the Nokia CEI also adds integration with Nokia Fastermind, which leverages machine learning to extract value from customer analytics data for real-time decisioning (RTD). The integration closes the loop from insights to action by providing automated, real-time recommendations for next-best-actions that service providers can implement to proactively address issues and improve the subscriber experience.

Niilo Fredrikson head of Digital Intelligence at Nokia Software, said: "Service providers need to put the customer experience at the heart of their businesses and engage with customers in 'digital time' - identifying their needs, solving problems and delivering the right service through the right channel the moment they need it. Our new Cognitive Analytics solution takes it a step further, harnessing AI, Nokia's deep domain expertise and the Fastermind actionable software to anticipate subscriber needs and problems before they happen, and deliver recommendations that service providers can act upon before the customer is even aware of it. This leads to happier customers, less churn and, ultimately, higher revenues."

Justin van der Lande, principal analyst at Analysys Mason, said: "Nokia CEI is a second-generation solution that is able to build a more accurate measurement of customer experience with many more data dimensions than before. These include data from customer care, billing and the network to give a comprehensive view of each customer's context and journey. This precise measurement of customer experience enables service providers to optimize the treatment and interaction they create with each customer in real-time."

Nokia Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight software is the most mature solution for AI-driven actionable decision making on the market. It's a comprehensive solution that collects real-time insights on over 300 dimensions of the contextual subscriber experience and customer satisfaction across both fixed and mobile networks. The software gives service providers an unparalleled depth and breadth of information to deliver a superior customer experience.

The new Nokia Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight software is expected to be available beginning in Q3 2018.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

