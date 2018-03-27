

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said Tuesday that the company and Ursula Burns have agreed that her appointment to the Diageo Board will be delayed. On 26 July, 2017 Diageo announced that Ursula Burns had been appointed as a Non-Executive Director effective 2 April, 2018.



Ms. Burns has been Chairman of VEON Ltd. Supervisory Board since July 2017. VEON has announced today that Ms. Burns will become Executive Chairman on an interim basis.



Separately, VEON Ltd. (VEON) announced the appointment of Ursula Burns as Executive Chairman, effective immediately. Ms. Burns has served as Chairman of the VEON Supervisory Board since July 2017. Her appointment as Executive Chairman follows the resignation of CEO Jean-Yves Charlier, who is leaving the company after leading VEON for the past three years.



In her capacity as Executive Chairman, Ms. Burns will continue her Chairmanship while also assuming direct supervision of the Company's executive management team. During this transition period, she will be supported by Kjell Morten Johnsen, who will take on the role of interim Chief Operating Officer, assisting her in overseeing VEON's operations in its markets.



The Supervisory Board is undertaking a search for a new CEO, and once a replacement is named and installed, Ms. Burns will revert to her role as Chairman of the Board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX