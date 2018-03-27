Melita chooses Ericsson as strategic 5G partner

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading Maltese network service provider, Melita, selects Ericsson to modernize and expand its network and prepare for 5G

Next-generation services and capabilities to significantly improve user experience

Agreement includes Ericsson Radio System (ERS); modernization and expansion of Ericsson virtual Evolved Packet Core deployed on Ericsson cloud infrastructure

Melita is modernizing its mobile network with 5G-ready multi-standard solutions to ensure a top-notch experience for its customers. As it moves towards 5G, Melita has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to bring an improved network performance and experience to its subscribers.

Ericsson will supply its flagship solution, the Ericsson Radio System (ERS), while modernizing and expanding the virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) which is deployed on Ericsson BSP 8100 and Ericsson Cloud Execution Environment. This will give Melita the flexibility it needs to meet a growing demand for new 5G and IoT use cases.

Simon Montanaro, Chief Technology Officer, Melita, says: "We are committed to providing the residents and businesses of Malta with the best possible mobile connectivity. Our strategic goal is to stay at the forefront of customer experience and Ericsson is the best suited partner to address these requirements."

Arun Bansal, Head of Market Area Europe and Latin America and Senior Vice President Ericsson, says: "Staying at the forefront of customer experience is of the utmost importance for our customers. By deploying 5G-ready, radio access network infrastructure we embark on a new chapter in our long-term partnership with Melita."

Ericsson Radio System enables mobile operators to address growth opportunities and transform their radio networks by leveraging a multi-standard, multi-band, and multi-layer architecture, delivering industry-leading performance on the smallest site footprint with the lowest energy consumption.

Ericsson Radio System supports 5G New Radio (NR) capability through remote software installation, enabling fast and smooth migration to 5G in existing bands, as well as fast coverage expansion of 5G services for operators.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders, and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-00-00)

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/melita-chooses-ericsson-as-strategic-5g-partner,c2481006

The following files are available for download: