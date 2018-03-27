

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L) announced, in respect of its final offer for GKN, the Group confirmed that it has agreed with the Takeover Panel the form of its legally enforceable undertakings. For a period of five years, Melrose will: maintain its UK listing; maintain its UK headquarters; ensure a majority of its directors are resident in the UK; and ensure that the Aerospace and Driveline divisions retain the rights to the GKN name.



Melrose will at least maintain GKN's current level of expensed research and development investment equal 2.2% of sales over the financial years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX