House prices are falling in almost half of all London postcodes, according to new figures showing the most widespread collapse in property values across the capital since the 2008 financial crisis. The latest signs of distress will stoke concerns that sliding prices are far from confined to the most expensive homes in central London, with the figures showing a ripple effect spreading into the suburbs. - Guardian The Dow Jones posted its biggest one-day gain in two and a half years today as US ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...