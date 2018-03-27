Ferguson has proposed to hike its interim dividend 10% to 57.4 cents per share and add a $4 per share special dividend and effect a share consolidation on top of ongoing share buybacks as it sells its Nordic business. The FTSE 100 plumbing products group, formerly known as Wolseley, reported headline EPS up 16.6% to 202.1 cents on profits up 15% to $698m and revenues up 10.3% to $10.03bn in the half year ended 31 January. Chief executive John Martin said the drivers of the first-half performance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...