

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) announced Tuesday the sale of its Specialty Chemicals business to The Carlyle Group and GIC for an enterprise value of 10.1 billion euros.



AkzoNobel expects to receive a cash payment of 8.9 billion euros. Following deduction of deal and separation related costs, as well as other previously announced liabilities, the net proceeds are expected to be around 7.5 billion euros. The vast majority of net proceeds will be distributed to shareholders.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including the relevant regulatory approvals and consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies. AkzoNobel obtained shareholder approval for the separation at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 30, 2017.



The deal creates two focused and high performing businesses - Paints and Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals - as part of its strategy announced in April 2017. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of 2018.



