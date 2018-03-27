

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its major opponents in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The loonie advanced to a 2-week high of 82.45 against the yen and a 4-day high of 0.9915 against the aussie, from its early lows of 81.98 and 0.9961, respectively.



The loonie hit more than a 2-week high of 1.2815 against the greenback, off its early low of 1.2855.



Reversing from an early low of 1.6004 against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.5972.



The loonie is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the aussie, 1.26 against the greenback and 1.55 against the euro.



