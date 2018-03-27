The project Sol de Tarapacá will be located in the municipality of Pozo Almonte, in Chile's northern region of Tarapacá.Chilean power provider Colbún has announced it has acquired the 150 MW Sol de Tarapacá solar project, located in the Pozo Almonte community in the Chilean region of Tarapacá. According to the company, the operation is part of its plan to increase the amount of renewable energy from a variable source in its generation mix. The company acquired the project from U.S. producer of thin-film photovoltaic modules First Solar. The amount of the transaction was not revealed, as well ...

