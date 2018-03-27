

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation rose to a four-month high in March, the statistical office INE reported Tuesday.



Inflation rose to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent in February. This was the highest since last November but below the expected level of 1.4 percent.



Likewise, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent. This was also below the forecast of 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, slower than the expected 0.3 percent rise. Meanwhile, the HICP logged a monthly growth of 1.2 percent compared to forecast of 1.6 percent.



