Statoil ASA files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Date: March 27, 2018

In accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Statoil ASA (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) announces that on March 23, 2018 it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F that included audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Statoil's 2017 Annual Report, which includes Statoil's Annual Report on Form 20-F, may be downloaded from Statoil's website at www.statoil.com (https://www.statoil.com/en/investors.htmlannual-reports), where shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge. All SEC filings made available electronically by Statoil may also be obtained from the SEC at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington D.CC. 20549, United States or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov (https://www.sec.gov/).

Contacts

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Press

Bård Glad Pedersen, vice president Media relations

+47 918 01 791 (mobile)

