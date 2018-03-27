sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,24 Euro		+0,46
+2,45 %
WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STATOIL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STATOIL ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,179
19,199
09:56
19,18
19,19
09:56
27.03.2018 | 09:40
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Statoil ASA files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Date: March 27, 2018

In accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Statoil ASA (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) announces that on March 23, 2018 it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F that included audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Statoil's 2017 Annual Report, which includes Statoil's Annual Report on Form 20-F, may be downloaded from Statoil's website at www.statoil.com (https://www.statoil.com/en/investors.htmlannual-reports), where shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge. All SEC filings made available electronically by Statoil may also be obtained from the SEC at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington D.CC. 20549, United States or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov (https://www.sec.gov/).

Contacts

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Press
Bård Glad Pedersen, vice president Media relations
+47 918 01 791 (mobile)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Statoil via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)