EQS Group-News: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited: Post Stabilisation Notice - Sensirion Holding AG 2018-03-27 / 09:30 *27/03/2018* *Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Sensirion Holding AG Post-stabilisation Period Announcement* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (contact: Hemant Jethwa; +44 (0) 207 883 5043) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities within the limitations of Article 126 of the Swiss Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO). Issuer: Sensirion Holding AG Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal 8,832,000 Ordinary Shares amount: Description: Ordinary Shares Stabilisation Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Manager(s): Limited Offer price: CHF 36.00 Although stabilisation offers were made, no stabilisation transactions were carried out. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. This information is provided by RNS The company news service from the London Stock Exchange End of Corporate News 669099 2018-03-27

March 27, 2018 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)