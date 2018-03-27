smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading pioneer, announces today the promotion of Annalisa Sarasini from Global Head of Sales to Chief Business Development Officer. Annalisa joined the company in July 2012 and has since been driving smartTrade's sales growth worldwide while building a Global Sales team with a geographical presence in all main financial hubs.

In her new role, Annalisa will continue contributing to the company's sales growth and to strategic sales and marketing initiatives. smartTrade has established itself as a leader in multi-asset electronic trading platforms and has reached a headcount of several hundred employees. By reinforcingits executive team and leveraging Annalisa's skills, smartTrade continues to strengthen its organization for the next stage of growth.

"Since joining smartTrade, Annalisa's contributions have been invaluable not only in driving the growth of the business, but also in helping build a great company culture," said David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. "Her expertise, insight and energy have had a profound and positive effect on the company. Annalisa is a trusted advisor and valuable member of my executive team, and I look forward to the ongoing impact she will have in her new role," he concluded.

ENDS

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places globally. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005059/en/

Contacts:

smartTrade Technologies

Lise Grant, +44(0) 782 684 7707

lgrant@smart-trade.net