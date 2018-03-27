Interxion's Frankfurt and Stockholm campuses are now connected to IBM Cloud Direct Link

INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, today announced that direct access to IBM Cloud services is now available across its European footprint through Cloud Connect, Interxion's cloud interconnection platform.

Access to IBM Cloud services is available via IBM Cloud Direct Link, a network service designed to enable security-rich and accelerated data transfer between private infrastructure and public cloud, which is now colocated in Interxion's Frankfurt and Stockholm facilities. With physical interconnects established at these two locations, any Interxion customer across Europe can now have resilient access to IBM Cloud services through Cloud Connect, as they build their hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

"Enterprises are increasingly developing and implementing hybrid and multi-cloud IT strategies to gain better control over their total cost of ownership, reduce time to market for delivering new services and scale to their needs," said Vincent in 't Veld, vice president of platforms at Interxion. "Our Cloud Connect service is built to deliver private connections with predictable and consistent performance to IBM Cloud via the fully-automated and self-service customer portal."

With a connectivity model that bypasses the public internet to access IBM Cloud, enterprises can leverage high value services that are designed to support next-generation applications.

"Enterprises are rapidly building innovative solutions on the cloud that leverage AI, IoT, machine learning and more," said Kit Linton, vice president of network at IBM Cloud. "With IBM Cloud Direct Link access from Interxion campuses across Europe, our customers can create direct connections to the IBM Cloud to maximize their data and help generate new business value."

