Clients Benefit from castLabs' DRMtoday Service and PRESTOplay SDKs with androme.tv's Launch

BERLIN, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

castLabs, a global partner in premium digital video technology, has today announced newly deployed product integrations, between castLabs' DRMtoday multi-DRM license delivery network, castLabs' PRESTOplay video player SDKs, and Androme's newly launched androme.tv full-functionality TV platform.

androme.tv telecommunications clients NOWO (Portugal) and Melita (Malta) are already benefiting from the ease-of-integration in offering both studio grade content protection and full-functionality streaming to today's multi-device customers.

"We congratulate our long-standing technology partner, Androme, for the launch of androme.tv", said Dr. Susanne Guth-Orlowski, VP Sales and Business Development at castLabs. "Deployed as an all-in-one solution, androme.tv is especially ideal for customers that favor one contract partner but want to avoid compromising on quality or security."

DRMtoday provides a low latency, highly redundant cloud-based DRM licensing service built on multi-region AWS infrastructure. Trusted by telecommunications companies and streaming service providers to deliver billions of licenses, DRMtoday enables them to support all leading DRM technologies including Google Widevine' (Modular & Classic), Microsoft PlayReady, CMLA-OMA, and FairPlay Streaming by Apple in just one simple integration.

PRESTOplay offers the versatility to create high-quality bespoke players for your customer's preferred screens across Android and iOS devices, desktops, and browsers.

Available with support for popular streaming technologies and a fully customizable UI, service providers benefit from integration efficiency with an extensive set of features that deliver premium playback experiences.

androme.tv's all-in-one TV platform is an inclusive ecosystem consisting of origin/packager, CDN, encoders, and a user-friendly interface for matching the user with relevant content. TV services can be streamed on Android, iOS, web, and STB devices, across any network. The platform supports a variety of delivery models including live TV, VoD, catch-up, start-over, and local and network PVR.

These solutions are fully scalable, allowing your service to grow with them through the short-term to long-term.

"Seamless integration between castLabs and Androme technologies allows our customers to use preferred vendors with minimal impact on time-to-market", said Raf Van Ham, CEO at Androme. "Reaching multi-device customers while keeping content secure has never been easier."

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. The company provides solutions to easily enable the secure distribution of premium movie, TV, and audio assets for high-quality video experiences. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver DRM-protected content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms. castLabs is based in Los Angeles, California, and Berlin, Germany. To learn more about castLabs products and services, please visit castlabs.com.

About Androme

Androme has been a beacon of innovation in the highly competitive ICT field for over 25 years now. They provide customers with sound and solid high-tech solutions that support their business growth. Because of their extensive experience in the telecoms field, Androme has become a reliable partner for many of Europe's leading telecoms providers. Their androme.tv end-to-end TV platform, which provides a scalable and reliable basis for enhanced functionality to end-users and providers, is built on years of academic research and involvement in the ICT-field.

