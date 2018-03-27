This is a reminder that following requests from market participants, Nasdaq Nordic has decided to implement enhancements to the current Self-Trade Prevention (STP). Current functionality STP may be used by Members to avoid unintentional internal trading by preventing certain Member Orders (within the same MPID) from executing against each other. The aim with the functionality is to facilitate Members' compliance and risk management duties and needs. Enhanced functionality In case the same end Client to a Member operates through both a Sponsored Access UserId and a Direct Market Access UserId, Nasdaq Nordic may authorize STP across such accounts. Such requests should be made to operator@nasdaq.com Protocol specifications There are no changes in protocol specifications due to this enhancement. INET protocol specifications are available at Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information web site. Legal and Market Model The INET Nordic Market Model will be updated, effective as of April 3, 2018. Time Schedule -- INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 - Currently in test -- INET Production - April 3, 2018 Testing access Members can test out the new functionality in the INET Test (NTF)/GCF TST4 Test environments. Support and configuration For technical questions and configuration, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



