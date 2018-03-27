This is a reminder that following requests from market participants, Nasdaq Nordic has decided to implement further enhancements to the current Top Of Book Order (TOP).



Current functionality



TOP is an optional Order condition. The aim of the functionality is to offer an Order type that result in narrower spreads or more volume on the current best price level. The Order needs to fulfill certain criteria, for example a minimum Order value criteria, in order to be accepted as a TOP Order.



TOP C optional configuration: Members may also opt in on UserID level to let the TOP Order to be converted to a regular Limit Order, in the case the TOP Order fail to improve the spread.



Enhanced functionality



TOP C optional configuration has been further improved allowing TOP Orders to be converted to Limit Order also in case the value of the TOP Order does not meet the minimum TOP Order value criteria.



Examples:



1. Member sends in a TOP Order in an OMXH25 stock, with the value of 4900 EUR. The Order is accepted as a Limit Order. 2. Member sends in a TOP Order in an OMXH25 stock, with the value of 5100 EUR setting a new price level. The Order is accepted as a TOP Order.



Protocol specifications



There are no changes in protocol specifications due to this enhancement. An accepted TOP Order will receive value 'P' in the Display field. A TOP Order converted to a regular Limit Order will receive value 'Y'.



INET protocol specifications are available at Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information web site.



Legal and Market Model



The INET Nordic Market Model will be updated, effective as of April 3, 2018.



Time Schedule



-- INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 - March 20, 2018 -- INET Production - April 3, 2018



Testing access



Members can test out the new functionality in the INET Test (NTF)/GCF TST4.



Support and configuration



For technical questions and configuration, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



