

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday amid improved risk appetite as trade-war worries eased following reports that the U.S. and China are willing to negotiate trade-related issues and avert a potential trade war.



Stressing that negotiations with China are ongoing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox News on Sunday that he is 'cautiously hopeful' a trade agreement can be reached. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also indicated that the U.S. and China should maintain negotiations to avoid a trade war.



Chinese shares snapped a four-session losing streak as tech stocks surged after recent losses on Facebook's data security issues. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallied 32.93 points or 1.05 percent to 3,166.65, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.76 percent at 30,782 in late trade.



Japanese shares led regional gains as the yen lost ground for a second straight session on the back of improved risk appetite. The Nikkei average climbed 551.22 points or 2.65 percent to 21,317.32 while the broader Topix index ended 2.74 percent higher at 1,717.13.



Chip manufacturers outperformed, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron rising about 3 percent each. Exporter Sony rallied 3 percent, Panasonic soared 5 percent and construction equipment maker Komatsu added 5.1 percent.



Australian shares rebounded after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its third-biggest point gain ever overnight on hopes that a trade war between the U.S. and China is avoidable. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 41.80 points or 0.72 percent to 5,832.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 42.30 points or 0.72 percent at 5,943.70.



Banks turned in a mixed performance while mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose over 1 percent each despite lower base metal prices. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group shed 0.7 percent after cutting its iron ore price forecast. Gold miner Newcrest lost 1.7 percent after an update on its Cadia operations.



Copper miner OZ Minerals gained 1.1 percent after it launched a takeover bid for Avanco Resources. Energy stocks also closed broadly higher despite crude oil prices declining overnight.



On the data front, Australia's consumer confidence weakened during the week ended March 25, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed. The corresponding index dropped 0.9 percent to 117.4 from 118.5 in the preceding week.



Seoul stocks closed notably higher as the world's top two economies showed signs of reconciliation rather than escalation regarding trade. The benchmark Kospi rose 14.98 points or 0.61 percent to 2,452.06. Steelmaker Posco jumped 5.3 percent while automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors rose 1-3 percent.



New Zealand shares gained ground after declining in the past two sessions on low volumes. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index climbed 75.71 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 8,508.12, with Synlait Milk and Sky Network Television shares rising 7-8 percent.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were up between 0.2 percent and half a percent while the Taiwan Weighted advanced 1.4 percent.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.8 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 3.3 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 2.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX