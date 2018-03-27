WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 26-March-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,449,314.51 11.9549
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,403,961.33 16.8828
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,347,970.87 21.0244
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,522,539.57 19.5225
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 26/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,425,793.91 10.8516
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6600000 USD 71,935,998.67 10.8994
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,158,284.91 12.3749
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 411,997.51 13.7287
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,137,185.23 15.8825
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 15,779,915.60 16.0855
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 2,997,046.96 10.7034
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 52,673,523.00 16.7218
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 45,362,782.41 18.5154
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 55,750,943.53 17.2993
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,414,361.27 14.6769
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 3,904,492.66 15.0173
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 341192 EUR 5,574,001.49 16.3368
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,298,936.06 18.0408
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,501,809.90 16.0207
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 15,742,690.23 10.2225
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,257,017.12 17.9548
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,150,307.57 20.2859
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,509,460.70 20.7855
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 26/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,403,135.83 18.1501
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,671,684.17 18.1494
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,142,501.97 12.9589
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,199,374.24 18.5608
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,216,310.70 15.9555
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,696,810.73 10.7485
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 56,677,163.83 20.2708
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13437000 USD 214,555,983.33 15.9676
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 4,940,117.77 17.2227
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,296,224.85 5.1146
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 30,946,805.48 18.4071
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,362.35 15.6671
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,817,038.35 13.9772
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 400,379.66 17.7238
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 332,820.72 20.8013
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 11,013,514.05 21.1798
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,688,105.58 19.5202
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R6
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX