

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 26-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,449,314.51 11.9549



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,403,961.33 16.8828



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,347,970.87 21.0244



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,522,539.57 19.5225



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 26/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,425,793.91 10.8516



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6600000 USD 71,935,998.67 10.8994



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,158,284.91 12.3749



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 411,997.51 13.7287



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,137,185.23 15.8825



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 15,779,915.60 16.0855



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 2,997,046.96 10.7034



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 52,673,523.00 16.7218



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 45,362,782.41 18.5154



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 55,750,943.53 17.2993



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,414,361.27 14.6769



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 3,904,492.66 15.0173



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 341192 EUR 5,574,001.49 16.3368



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,298,936.06 18.0408



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,501,809.90 16.0207



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 15,742,690.23 10.2225



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,257,017.12 17.9548



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,150,307.57 20.2859



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,509,460.70 20.7855



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 26/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,403,135.83 18.1501



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,671,684.17 18.1494



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,142,501.97 12.9589



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,199,374.24 18.5608



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,216,310.70 15.9555



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,696,810.73 10.7485



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 56,677,163.83 20.2708



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13437000 USD 214,555,983.33 15.9676



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 4,940,117.77 17.2227



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,296,224.85 5.1146



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 30,946,805.48 18.4071



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,362.35 15.6671



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,817,038.35 13.9772



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 400,379.66 17.7238



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 332,820.72 20.8013



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 11,013,514.05 21.1798



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,688,105.58 19.5202



