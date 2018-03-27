Julian Dunkerton, one of the founders of Superdry, has informed the company's board that he wants to leave the firm and devote more time to his other business and charitable interests. The FTSE 250 faux-Japanese fashion brand said Dunkerton would be stepping down from his position as a director with effect from 31 March. His role in relation to product and brand would be continued by the creative teams that Dunkerton had helped Superdry to establish. "I am immensely proud of everything achieved ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...