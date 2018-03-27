Hansteen Holdings announced the completion of the sale of the Industrial Multi Property Trust Portfolio on Tuesday, to an entity owned by Warehouse REIT. The FTSE 250 company initially announced the disposal on 5 February, with a £116m price tag. In addition, Hansteen also announced that it has sold a property in Rousset, Marseille, to an owner-occupier for 3.5m, in line with the 31 December valuation. "The property was vacant and Hansteen now has one remaining property in France," the board ...

